GTA 6: Updates on release date, pre-order prices

Following the leaked trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), it has become one of the most anticipated games of all time.

The Rockstar Games posted the trailer in early December, after it was leaked online, the gaming enthusiasts are wondering when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself.

Grand Theft Auto 5, which came out in 2013, became a hit in no time and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Also read: GTA 6 fans uncover new details about its map

With GTA 6, all that’s been confirmed so far by Rockstar is what’s in the trailer, including that the game is to be released at some point in 2025.

One theory is that Rockstar may have narrowed down when exactly GTA 6 will be released in 2025, recently advertising for a 12-month fixed-term position.

Hope for GTA 6 ‘docks’ mission

A Reddit user has posted a screenshot from the GTA 6 trailer in its Subreddit and hopes there will be a ‘docks’ mission in the game.

There are a number of missions that take place in dockyards across the Grand Theft Auto series and user DemiPyramid says ‘those are the best types of missions’.

The screenshot posted is of a speedboat being driven with what looks like a dockyard in the background at around 23 seconds into the trailer.

Earlier, a passionate GTA fan sparked a conversation within the gaming community, advocating for the inclusion of a unique feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 that would enable players to put people in the back trunks of vehicles. The suggestion has resonated with fellow players, starting discussions about wishlists for features in the upcoming GTA 6.

Related: GTA enthusiasts call for Grand Theft Auto 6 to add new car feature

The Reddit user, named Free_Fig_9885, suggested the proposal for allowing players to place individuals in the back trunks of cars in GTA 6.

Drawing parallels to a similar mechanic in Red Dead Redemption 2, where players can transport NPCs on the back of their horses, this suggested feature in GTA 6 has ignited excitement among fans.