GTA 7 may not release for decades

The American video game publisher, Rockstar Games, may not release another Grand Theft Auto game for a specific period of time, following the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

After a decade of Grand Theft Auto – the most popular entertainment franchise in history – release, is still selling well and generating immense profit, however, the fans are still hungry for what comes next.

According to the rumors related to the release of GTA 6, fans are hopeful that a reveal may happen this month, nevertheless, only Rockstar knows when it will release the first GTA 6 trailer.

Due to the long development time required for large-scale games, the gap between the Grand Theft Auto series is around 11 to 12 years, and 6-to-7-year gap between a new Rockstar release as Red Dead Redemption 2, which was released in 2018.

I think I said this in a video awhile ago but we all joke that we’ll never see GTA 7 or GTA 8 or future new games in this series because of the growing lengthy gaps between entries but even some Rockstar devs don’t anticipate they’ll ever work on another GTA game after GTA 6. pic.twitter.com/7tEMw6Q8zY — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) October 18, 2023

As per reports from YouTuber, LegacyKillaHD, the Rockstar employees don’t even predict the next GTA game release, but it could be decades before the next GTA game release.

Meanwhile, some users from the 4chan website claimed to have seen a brand-new trailer of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the highly-anticipated Action-Adventure game by Rockstar Games. There are several rumors and leaks related to the game’s release keeping GTA fans on their toes.

Several users of Reddit have expressed concerns regarding potential delays in the release of the GTA 6 PC version, however, the fans on Reddit got excited about the ‘rumor’ that the GTA 6 trailer will be released on October 26, mentioned by the 4chan users (or possibly borrowed from a GTA leaker on Twitter who confirmed” its significance back in Sep, 2023).

Meanwhile, the fans admit that they don’t entirely trust the 4chan users, but … What if?

The GTA enthusiasts have been living on “What if?” for much of the decade since Grand Theft Auto V came out. They’re desperate for more of Rockstar’s huge, dirty, cynical worlds, so much so that they see clues to it everywhere.

The golden woman robot hugging the Rockstar logo in some random promotional art is seen as a cryptic hint that GTA 6 is coming soon.