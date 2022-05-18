Gujranwala: Imran Khan says ‘thieves, murderers, drug peddlers imposed on Pakistan’

GUJRANWALA: Addressing the Gujranwala public gathering, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the notorious thieves, murderers and drug peddlers have been imposed on Pakistan by the ‘conspirators’, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Imran Khan said that Pakistanis will have to give a clear message to the ‘conspirators’ that they are an independent nation. He thanked Gujranwala citizens for attending the PTI public gathering in a huge number and said that the city is ready to march toward Islamabad on his call.

READ: IMRAN KHAN SAYS WILL UNVEIL LONG MARCH SCHEDULE IN MULTAN RALLY

“We are not playing a political game but a revolution is about to come. The nation has stood against the powerful mafia and dacoits who used to exploit people through their corrupt system. We will fight and give a humiliating defeat to these mafias and dacoits.”

“An elected government was toppled by uniting notorious dacoits of the country through a conspiracy hatched by the United States (US). There is always a conspiracy before the interference. They think that sweets will be distributed when a prime minister is removed. The nation took to the streets after their prime minister was ousted by the conspiracy.”

The former premier said that he is calling the nationals to Islamabad for foiling the alleged US conspiracy. He criticised an elected government that was removed was collecting achievements on the economic front with a record increase in exports.

READ: IMRAN KHAN CRITICISES GOVT FOR REVERSING ‘GOOD’ WORK OF HIS TENURE

He thanked overseas Pakistanis for sending over $31 billion in remittances, whereas, the highest revenue collection was recorded during the PTI-led government. “We have reduced the prices of petrol and diesel besides reducing the inflation.”

“Shehbaz Sharif has worked hard. [Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman] Asif Ali Zardari is so happy these days as he successfully diverts public criticism towards the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).”

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan announced that he will unveil the schedule for the party’s upcoming ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ towards Islamabad in Multan rally.

Addressing the lawyers’ convention in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he will announce the date for Islamabad long march in Multan rally, which is scheduled to take place on May 20 (Friday). Imran Khan also invited lawyers to participate in PTI’s long march for “real independence” and fight against the “imported government.”

Comments