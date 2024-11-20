Made in Pakistan HAIDER Tank showcased at ‘IDEAS 2024’

KARACHI: Made-in-Pakistan Haider Battle Tank, equipped with advanced features, was showcased at the four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 held in the port city of Karachi.

The HAIDER tank is being highlighted as a representation of advancing defense capabilities and technological know-how, aiming to transform modern armored warfare. This heavily fortified combat vehicle measures 33.1 feet in length, 11.2 feet in width, and 7.5 feet in height.

The HAIDER Tank is engineered to traverse both challenging landscapes and city settings, powered by a strong turbocharged engine that enables speeds of up to 70 km per hour.

It is built for prolonged missions, capable of operating for extended periods without the necessity for frequent refueling. Its state-of-the-art systems, along with next-generation fire control and targeting capabilities, render it a formidable asset in combat situations.

The evolution of modern warfare underscores the enhanced capabilities of the defense sector, marking a significant advancement in domestic military manufacturing and demonstrating HIT’s prowess in fulfilling contemporary conflict demands with innovative technology.

IDEAS 2024

The 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 started on 19 November at the Expo Center. Emphasizing the crucial role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), ‘IDEAS 2024’ aims to enhance the presence of Pakistan’s defense industry on the international platform. This event showcases a wide array of state-of-the-art defense assets, such as armaments, armored vehicles, combat aircraft, helicopters, naval vessels, submarines, and advanced drone technologies. Advancements in missile systems, cybersecurity, satellite technology, and electronic warfare highlight Pakistan’s expanding capabilities in defense manufacturing.