IDEAS 2024 begins in Karachi under strict security measures

The 12th edition of Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2024 on Tuesday began at the Expo Center, Karachi, ARY News reported.

The IDEAS 2024 has been organized to showcase a wide range of modern and traditional defence equipment, weapon systems and vehicles.

Global defence experts are showing deep interest in the IDEAS 2024 exhibition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of IDEAS 2024, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the integration of public and private sector to enhance the efficiency and volume of defence production and exports.

He said Pakistan offers enormous opportunities for profitable investments, joint ventures and trade in all sectors including defence.

The minister said Pakistani defence products are competing at the international market. He added that though we are exporting some high-tech defence products to over 60 countries, but the volume of export is not at par with its actual potential.

Khawaja Asif said the 12th edition of IDEAS 2024 with a participation of start-ups and leading engineering and tech universities of Pakistan as well as defence experts and manufactures from across the world will prove to be a milestone in development of Pakistan’s defence industry.

Khawaja Asif said a defence ecosystem is being launched through the platform of IDEAS for providing connectivity between the academia, industry and public-private sectors in defence production.

He expressed the government’s commitment to continue to create a business-friendly environment for investment in human capital and professionals in this industry.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan being a responsible state has always committed to play role for international peace, stability and order. He said reciprocity, mutual interest and international norms are guiding principles that govern Pakistan’s relations at bilateral and multilateral levels

About the geostrategic transformation of South Asia, the Minister said cooperation and active engagement of regional players is imperative to achieve regional peace, security and socio-economic development.

He said Pakistan believes in meaningful dialogue on the basis of equality to resolve bilateral issues and advance peace and harmony in the region.

Khawaja Asif said Pakistan in collaboration with its partners remains steadfast to its unflinching commitment to peace and stability in the world.