Hailey Bieber fuels divorce rumours after viral picture

Hailey Bieber, wife of prolific singer Justin Bieber, was spotted partying with celebrity friends Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz without her husband amid rumours of her divorce.

A report by the UK news agency Hailey Bieber attended the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz. Their fellow actors Jon Hamm, Josh Hartnett and Robert Downey Jr. were also present at the event.

It is pertinent to mention that reports of Justin and Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in 2018, being on the brink of ending their marriage due to differences have made rounds on different occasions.

However, Hailey Bieber refuted the rumours by calling them “blind items” (news stories spread on gossip sites and TikTok accounts, where nobody involved in the story is named but clues are given for readers to figure out who it’s about) and them coming from the “land of delusions”.

“Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong,” she wrote. “Made from thin air. Come from the land of delusion. So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false. Sorry to spoil it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hailey Bieber had sparked speculations of her divorce. They spent the New Year apart, and she was spotted spending time with Kendall Jenner without her wedding ring.