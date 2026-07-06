ISLAMABAD: Over 232,000 Pakistanis have completed online registration for Hajj 2027-2030, ARY News reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced that online registration for Hajj 2027–2030 is continuing.

More than 232,000 prospective pilgrims have completed the online registration process within the first two weeks. During the initial 14 days, over 232,000 applicants registered from the comfort of their homes through the Pak Hajj App and the online registration portal.

According to the ministry, around 175,000 applicants opted for the Government Hajj Scheme, while approximately 58,000 selected the Private Hajj Scheme.

Provincial data shows that more than 108,000 applicants registered from Punjab, 71,000 from Sindh and 33,000 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The registered applicants include 136,000 men and 96,000 women. The Ministry of Religious Affairs said online registration for Hajj 2027–2030 will continue without interruption until further instructions are issued.

Read more: More than 80,000 Pakistanis register for Hajj 2027, ministry says

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, officially inaugurated the registration process for Hajj 2027, announcing key details of the new policy during a ceremony.

He stated that Hajj registration would be completely free of charge and no registration fee would be collected.

The process would be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis. Sardar Muhammad Yousaf confirmed that registration had been made mandatory for both government and private Hajj schemes. He added that applications for Hajj 2027 will not be accepted without prior registration.

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf further said that a valid passport is a compulsory requirement for applicants, with a minimum validity period extending until 26 November 2027.

He noted that members of a single family may register jointly, and overseas Pakistanis are also eligible to participate in the registration process.

According to the minister, registration can be completed through designated banks across the country, while an online registration facility had also been introduced for public convenience.