Hajj applications: Ministry of Religious Affairs seeks assistance from FO

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sought assistance from the Foreign Ministry after witnessing a low count of Hajj applications this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed said that Pakistani embassies were providing information regarding the Hajj applications. “We are in contact with Pakistani embassies in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.”

The Pakistani embassies were holding seminars for the sponsorship scheme. The ministry has received 2,000 applications before the extension of the deadline.

Sources said that the ministry was eyeing to receive at least 23,000 applications for the sponsorship scheme as the funds will be used for Hajj expenditures. The deadline was extended by December 22 due to a low count of applications.

Yesterday, Pakistan decided to extend the deadline for submitting Hajj applications under the government scheme as so far, only 40,175 applications have been received.

The low turnout of applicants prompted authorities to explore alternative options to encourage more participation.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that the deadline is being extended for 10 days and the formal announcement will be made today in this regard.

The Hajj applications will be received under government and sponsorship Hajj schemes. The minister further said that due to the economic situation of the country, the number of Hajj applications has dropped.