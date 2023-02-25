Hajra Yamin reacts to Shoaib Akhtar’s remarks about Babar Azam

Actor Hajra Yamin reacted to former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s statements on captain Babar Azam’s English speaking skills.

Hajra Yamin, who appeared as a guest on the ARY News show “Har Lamhaa Purjosh”, shared her views on Shoaib Akhtar’s remarks about Babar Azam.

The ‘Jalan’ star maintained that Shoaib Akhtar’s comments received a negative response because of his tone as he probably spoke in anger, adding that the former star pacer may not have any malafide intention.

Hajra Yamin, however, said that speaking in one’s own language doesn’t affect your credibility and that people should be proud of speaking in their national language, adding that many international players do the same.

Referring to international footballers speaking in the national language in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the actress said they used to have interpreters to get their message across the world.

Former cricketers Younis Khan and Kamran Akmal clapped for the actress over his remarks.

In an interview, Shoaib Akhtar criticized Pakistani cricketers for their inability to speak English during presentations and elsewhere. He also said that Babar Azam could become the biggest brand of the country if he just works on his communication skills.

“Babar Azam should be the biggest brand of the country, why he isn’t? because he cannot speak,” Shoaib Akhtar had said.

He appeared on the show and addressed the criticism over his statements.

