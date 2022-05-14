Haleem Adil Sheikh gets pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

KARACHI: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi on Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to involving terrorism, attempted murder and threat to kill, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader Saturday approached anti-terrorism court after police registered FIR against the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly under terrorism act.

The court granted pre-arrest bail to Haleem Adil and 3 others till May 21 and directed PTI worker to submit Rs50,000 surety bonds for the purpose.

The court also directed Sindh prosecutor general and police to submit reply by May 21.

The Karachi police today registered two FIRs against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh under terrorism act and land grabbing charges.

HALEEM ADIL SHEIKH BOOKED IN LAND GRABBING CASE

The cases were registered against Sheikh in Anti Encroachment police station Zone 2 and Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station.

امپورٹڈ حکومت بوکھلاہٹ کا شکار ہوگئی ہے حقیقی آزادی مارچ سے قبل انہوں جنگ شروع کر دے ہے عمران خان کے سپاہی مقدمات سے نہیں ڈرتے مجھ پر پہلے 16 جھوٹے مقدمات بنائے گئے گزشتہ شب مزید دو جھوٹے دہشتگردی کی ایف آئی آر درج کی گئی ہیں۔#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/XU0T0AAmDy — Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) May 14, 2022

The FIRs include land grabbing sections and sections related to terrorism. The terrorism FIR was registered by government officer Abdul Waleed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh opposition leader had been imprisoned for one and a half months in multiple cases in 2021 for interference in official affairs, insurrection and aerial firing.

