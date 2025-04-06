Hamas strikes Israeli cities with rockets

JERUSALEM: Hamas said it fired a barrage of rockets at cities in Israel’s south on Sunday in response to Israeli “massacres” of civilians in Gaza, Palestine.

Israel’s military said about ten projectiles were fired, but most were successfully intercepted. Israel’s Channel 12 reported a direct hit in the southern city of Ashkelon.

Israeli emergency services said they were treating one person for shrapnel injuries, and teams were en route to locations of fallen rockets. Smashed car windows and debris lay strewn on a city street, videos disseminated by Israeli emergency services showed.

The first phase of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into force on January 19 after 15 months of war and involved a halt to fighting, the release of some of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas, and the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners.

However, Israel said on March 19 that its forces had resumed ground operations in the central and southern Gaza Strip.

More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli offensive in Gaza, Palestinian officials say.

Earlier, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has reported a mass displacement in Gaza of approximately 1.9 million Palestinians, including women and children.

This mass displacement in Gaza follows continued Israeli military operations in the region, which have intensified since the violation of a ceasefire agreement in March.

According to UNRWA, the renewed military actions have triggered another wave of Mass displacement in Gaza, affecting over 142,000 individuals.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, with reports indicating that thousands of Palestinians, including children, have lost their lives due to air and ground assaults.

The conflict escalated after Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza on March 18, despite previous ceasefire agreements. Since October 7, 2023, the ongoing violence has resulted in over 50,000 Palestinian casualties.

Human rights organisations and international bodies have expressed serious concerns over the humanitarian impact of the crisis, urging immediate intervention to stop mass displacement in Gaza and protect civilians and ensure access to essential aid.