Hammered nail: Pregnant woman retracts remarks, blames doctor 

PESHAWAR: A pregnant woman who previously said that a faith healer allegedly hammered a nail in her head had retracted from her remarks and blamed the doctors for making up the story, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman who was traced by police after the incident caught social media’s attention said that she was removing a heater from the wall when she fainted. “I did not know how the heater fell on me,” she said and added she was brought unconscious to the hospital.

The woman further said that she did not inform the doctor regarding the reason for her injury as she remained unconscious during her stay at the hospital. “I do not recall any conversation with the doctor regarding the incident,” she said.

Peshawar police on Thursday recorded statements of the pregnant woman, who reportedly had a nail hammered into her head on a faith healer‘s directions in order to give birth to a male child, and her husband.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said the woman, an Afghan national, was brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Feb 4 with a nail hammered into her head.

“I talked to the woman and her husband. The woman has a mental issue,” the police officer said. He revealed that she already has two sons and a daughter, dispelling the impression that she was yearning for a baby boy.

“The act appears to be an accident,” he said and added the situation would soon become clear. The SSP said the police have decided to have both woman and her husband medically examined.

