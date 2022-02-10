Nail hammering incident: Victim’s husband says ‘jinn’ behind crime

PESHAWAR: Peshawar police on Thursday recorded statements of the pregnant woman, who reportedly had a nail hammered into her head on a “fake” peer‘s directions in order to give birth to a male child, and her husband.

SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed said the woman, an Afghan national, was brought to the Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar on Feb 4 with a nail hammered into her head.

“I talked to the woman and her husband. The woman has a mental issue,” the police officer said. He revealed that she already has two sons and a daughter, dispelling the impression that she was yearning for a baby boy.

“The act appears to be an accident,” he said and added the situation would soon become clear.

The SSP said the police have decided to have both woman and her husband medically examined.

On the other hand, Ahmed Sabir, the woman’s husband said her wife is mentally unfit, claiming that Jinn (ghosts) hammered the nail into her skull.

Earlier, a neurosurgeon at the hospital, Dr Haider confirmed that she was pregnant and had a severe head injury. A nail was successfully removed from the patient’s head during a surgery. According to Dr Haider, the woman claimed that she went to a faith healer (pir) due to her husband’s desire for a male offspring.

