Hania Aamir reveals reason for behind social media hiatus

Pakistan actress Hania Aamir is on break from social media platforms including Instagram and just told fans the reason behind her decision

The Ishqiya actress, when being asked that why she was not active as she used to be on Instagram, to which the celebrity replied that she needed a break as it affects her mental health.

“Don’t feel like it anymore,” she said. “I’ve picked enough battles here. Voicing your opinion comes at a price. And the price is your mental health.”

She was the gossip and mean comments being made on social media platforms is bothering her because of which she lost her faith in humanity.

She added: “Don’t like putting my life out there anymore. And tbh I’m at peace. I like that people know less and say.”

She concluded that she may be active on the picture-sharing application someday but is doing well so far.

Hania Aamir has been vocal on social media on different issues. She had urged the people to speak against Israeli forces’ attacks against Palestinians and spoke against colorism in the society.

The actress has at least four million followers on her official Instagram. She posts pictures of herself and her projects on social media.

