Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking decision to move their family back to the United Kingdom has sparked fresh questions about King Charles’ health as the monarch continues treatment for cancer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Britain with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after six years of living in California.

The unexpected decision has prompted speculation about what may have influenced the couple to establish a home closer to Harry’s father.

King Charles continues cancer treatment

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not publicly disclosed the specific type of cancer he is battling.

Although the monarch has continued carrying out a busy schedule of official engagements, he remains under medical care.

In December, Charles announced that his weekly cancer treatment would be reduced in 2026, describing the development as a milestone following what he called early diagnosis, effective treatment and adherence to medical advice.

However, the King has not been declared in remission.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce new life in Britain with kids

Prince Harry looks happier than ever as he steps out hours after U.K. return news

Harry’s previous take on his father’s health

Prince Harry’s relationship with his father has been complicated in recent years, but the King’s cancer diagnosis prompted the duke to travel to Britain shortly after the news was announced.

Harry has also spoken publicly about his fears surrounding his father’s health. “I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Harry said last year referencing his cancer diagnosis.

The Sussexes’ latest decision to return to Britain could therefore give Harry more opportunities to remain close to his father.

Rare family reunion marked turning point

Harry, Meghan and their children recently reunited with Charles at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The meeting was particularly significant because it marked the first time Charles had seen Archie and Lilibet in more than four years.