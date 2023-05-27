Hashim Dogar, other PTI lawmakers jump ship over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab home minister Col Hashim Dogar and other former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers on Saturday announced leaving the party over May 9 violence, wherein military installations including Corps Commander House came under attack, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former Punjab minister said that it was difficult for him and his friends to go along with ‘PTI’s narrative’ as “we have decided to party our ways with the party”.

However, Hashim Dogar said, he and the others were not leaving politics.

Hashim Dogar also demanded exemplary punishment for ‘culprits of May 9 violence’ and said whoever was involved, whether that was in inciting, motivating or physically attacking, they should be punished.

He also blamed the events on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for their comments against the military.

Along with him, Rai Taimoor Bhatti from Jhang, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq from Sialkot, Mamoon Jaffar Tarar from Hafizabad and Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar from Pakpattan also left the PTI.

Meanwhile, Former PTI MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, along with other leaders from the Rawalpindi district, quit party while condemning the events of May 9. “All my companions and I resign from PTI positions,” he said.

Noting that he was a member of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee, Nawaz said he and other leaders had made the decision after consulting amongst themselves.

He added they were “resigning from politics for now” and would decide the next plan of action after consulting their supporters.

Later, Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik from Multan, Mian Tariq Abdullah from Multan along with others also announced leaving the party.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.