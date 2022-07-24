Heavy rains: Public holiday announced in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Public holiday has been announced in Karachi and Hyderabad on Monday (tomorrow) for the public and private sectors due to heavy rainfall, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Sindh government announced to observe a public holiday for the public and private sectors in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on Monday (tomorrow) following the heavy downpours that were continued since Sunday early morning.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the decision of the public holiday was taken due to the heavy downpours across the province. Karachi and Hyderabad were continuously receiving rains since Sunday early morning at 5:00 pm.

He asked the private sector to close their offices and factories tomorrow.

In another development, Karachi University announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for Monday. The KU spokesperson said that new dates will be announced for the postponed papers later.

Statistics of Karachi rainfall

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday released statistics of rainfall in different parts of Karachi which recorded the heaviest rainfall measuring 86.5mm in Quaidabad.

According to the weather department, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm. Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, and Saadi Town 33.7mm of rain.

Gadap recorded 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.

