Monsoon rains: NDMA chairman contacts Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has contacted the Sindh government amid the recent monsoon spell as many parts of Sindh were receiving heavy rainfalls, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The NDMA chairman contacted the Sindh authorities following the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the spokesperson, adding that they discussed the situation after the recent monsoon rains.

The spokesperson said that the situation was still under the control of the Sindh government, whereas, the NDMA handed over more dewatering pumps to the Sindh government.

The authority assured the Sindh government of maximum assistance, the NDMA spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited various areas of Karachi during monsoon rains to review water drain-out arrangements. Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab were also accompanied by the Sindh CM.

Murad Ali Shah visited I. I Chundriagar Road and other areas and inspected the rain nullah. Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh CM said his government will not let people suffer during this rainy season and all efforts are being utilized to drain out the rainwater.

He advised the masses not to come out of their homes until important work. Avoid taking monsoon spell as a picnic, he added.

Amid a heavy spell of rainfall and waterlogging in multiple areas of Karachi, the administration of the People’s bus service has announced to suspend the service across the city.

According to details, the areas including Korangi, Saddar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and others being covered by the recently launched bus service witnessed heavy intermittent rain, resulting in the suspension of the service.

“The People’s Bus Service has been suspended at all routes in Karachi,” a message from the administration of the bus service said.

