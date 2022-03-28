Heroin capsules seized at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested on Monday a man for allegedly attempting to smuggle heroin to Bahrain at Islamabad airport.

The passenger had swallowed capsules filled with heroin powder weighing 690 grams before boarding a Bahrain-bound flight. He was subsequently taken into custody with investigation launched against him.

Separately, the ANF seized a cache of drugs during a raid in Balochistan’s Pishin district.

The seized drugs that included 106 kilogrammes of heroin and 93kg morphine were smuggled into the country from Pakistan.

In Jan, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had foiled a drug smuggling bid in Jhelum. According to details, 479 grams of heroin packed in a parcel that was to be sent to Norway via a private courier service in Jhelum. The ANF on a tip-off recovered the heroin.

The heroin was concealed in the sole of the shoes that were to be sent to Norway. The ANF said that the parcel was booked by a resident of Gujrat for Norway.

