Man travelling to Saudi Arabia held with heroin at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: A passenger travelling to Saudi Arabia was arrested after over one kilogramme of heroin was seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport Friday morning.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) found heroin weighing 1.020 kilogramme in a suitcase of the passenger, named Taza Khan, during checking. Subsequently, he was taken into custody.

Also Read: Two held after recovery of heroin capsules in Karachi

The passenger was to board a Riyadh-bound flight.

Earlier, the Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed to have foiled a drug smuggling bid by timely catching a man carrying a one-and-a-half kilogramme parcel of heroin in flight for Bahrain.

Also Read: ASF Karachi thwarts alleged bid to fly 1.5kg heroine to Bahrain

The suspect passenger, going on-board a private Bahrain-bound plane, had hidden the drug in his bag, said the ASF spokesperson. They added that the worth of the seized drug is estimated to be around Rs150 million.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!