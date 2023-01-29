Hiba Fawad urges CJP to take notice of ‘injustice’ with Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: Hiba Fawad, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘injustice’ with his husband, ARY News reported.

Talking to media along with other PTI leaders in Lahore, Hiba Fawad criticised how Fawad Chaudhry was produced before court handcuffed and head covered ‘like a terroirst’ saying that the authorities were not allowing daughters to meet their fathers.

She also thanked PTI Chairman Imran for inviting her to today’s meeting and listening to her concerns. “I have informed Imran Khan about the injustice being done with Fawad Chaudhry,” she added,

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

