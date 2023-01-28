Imran Khan appeals to CJP to protect Fawad Chaudhry’s constitutional rights

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has penned down a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, urging the latter to protect ‘constitutional rights’ of his party leader Fawad Chaudhry, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier penned down the letter after Fawad Chaudhry was sent on remand for ‘threatening members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’.

In the letter to the CJP, Imran Khan cited the “inhumane” treatments meted out to Senator Azam Swati and PTI leader Shahbaz Gill while they were in the custody of law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

He feared that similar treatment would be meted out to the former information minister, in violation of Articles 9, 10A, and 14.

Imran Khan mentioned that as the top judge is the custodian of the constitution, he requests him to “ensure that honour and dignity of Fawad Chaudhry are not violated”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

