Hidayat videos scandal: CM Bizenjo orders recovery of abducted women

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has ordered the concerned authorities for early recovery of the abducted women and arrests of all culprits in the obscene videos scandal involving Hidayat Khilji, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered police forces to use all available resources for the recovery of abducted women and culprits involved in the obscene videos scandal. He said that the culprits don’t deserve any pardon who are involved in disrespecting and victimising the women.

Bizenjo said that the government was in contact with Afghan officials for the recovery of the abducted women. He assured the victims’ families of full support from the government.

A police officer said that a manhunt was launched to arrest a ‘third suspect’ after the registration of a new complaint by another woman. Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Abdul Haq Umrani said in a statement that police arrested the accused before the latest obscene video went viral.

READ: OBSCENE VIDEOS OF GIRLS RECOVERED FROM HIDAYAT SENT FOR FORENSIC ANALYSIS

He said that the first information report (FIR) had been registered on the complaint of the mother of two girls. SSP Umrani said that police is efficiently working on the case and waiting for the forensic report.

In the case against the arrested suspects, sections of abduction, women protection bill and anti-rape were included, he added.

Yesterday, it was learnt that police had conducted raids to arrest a third suspect in the video scandal involving Hidayat Khilji, who is blamed for abducting and filming obscene videos of girls.

READ: MAN ARRESTED FOR ABDUCTING, BLACKMAILING GIRLS VIA OBSCENE VIDEOS

Two suspects including Hidayat Khilji are already in custody and have been remanded by a local court for 14 days. “An extension in remand will be pleaded before the court,” the police said adding that they have recovered obscene videos from his possession.

They had said that the videos were sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as they await a report on their authenticity.

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on December 3 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Police had claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.