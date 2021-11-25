HORRIFIC: Man crushed under dumper after being shot at in Manghopir

KARACHI: In a horrific incident, a citizen was shot dead and then crushed under a dumper truck in Karachi’s Manghopir on Thursday, police said.

They said the citizen was first shot at twice by unidentified suspect(s) and then crushed under a dumper truck in cold blood.

Also Read: Karachi man shot dead infront of his father for resisting robbery

The deceased, identified as Ali Akbar, used to work as a marble contractor. He was a father of six.

He had no personal enmity with anybody, the police quoted the bereaved family as saying.

Also Read: Karachi man resisting land encroachment shot dead, police confirm

Earlier, a man fighting a battle against land encroachment was shot dead in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Azhar Arain had been resisting a bid of land encroachment on his property.

He shot with three fatal bullets that he conceded on his chest and died on the spot.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!