Horrific video: Motorcyclist dies of electrocution on Karachi road

KARACHI: Videos have surfaced which showed a motorcyclist died of electrocution near an electricity pole during the latest spell of monsoon rains in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

WARNING: Following videos may be distressing for some viewers

The electrocution incident took place in Karachi’s Dhoraji area today as heavy rainfall lashed different areas of the metropolis.

The sorrowful incident was filmed by citizens who were standing nearby. Rescue officials and an ambulance were also seen standing near the body of the youth.

Nobody was going near the body due to fear of getting electrocuted in the rainy weather.

After the disconnection of electricity in the area, rescue officials pulled the youth’s body from the submerged road. The deceased youth was identified as 15-year-old Ishaq.

Ishaq’s body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital who got electrocuted near a petrol pump at Dhoraji’s Muhammad Ali Society.

Yesterday, at least three people had lost their lives after being electrocuted in Karachi during various rain-related incidents.

A man named Imran was pronounced dead due to electric shock in Karachi’s Azam Basti area.

Abdullah also lost his life after electrocution in his home in Qasba Mianwali Colony. Four years old Bilquis was the third casualty reported in the metropolis. The minor girl was electrocuted to death in Landhi’s Daud Chalii.

KE clarification

The K-Electric spokesperson said in a statement that the company expressed sorrow over the loss of a precious life in Karachi’s Dhoraji electrocution incident.

The spokesperson said that there was no broken electric wire or pole on the scene. According to the initial investigation, the electrocution was caused by a street light pole installed at the footpath.

The spokesperson added that K-Electric was not responsible for installation, repair or monitoring of street light poles.

