Houses of PTI office-bearers raided in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police conducted raids to arrest the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) office-bearers before the arrival of the Imran Khan-led convoy of PTI long march, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Islamabad police started conducting raids to arrest PTI office-bearers before the arrival of Imran Khan-led marchers in the federal capital.

Sources said that the houses of PTI’s local office-bearers were raided by the capital police. It was learnt that police officials were eyeing to arrest those individuals who were collecting funds for the PTI long march.

Sources added that Raja Khurram Nawaz and Raja Zulqarnain’s houses were raided. Police officials were searching for 23 local office-bearers of the political party.

It emerged that the PTI leaders were shifted to unknown localities to avoid arrests before the police raids.

Sources said that PTI leaders and activities including Raja Qaiser Niazi, Jameel Abbas, Zohaib Khan, Raja Muhammad Babar, Nisar and others were named in the wanted list of the Islamabad police.

In another development today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has halted today’s activities in solidarity after a female reporter Sadaf Naeem lost her life in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Addressing the march’s participants, PTI Chief Imran Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, today. “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

A female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

It was learnt that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

The PTI chief announced to immediately conclude the long march’s Sadhoke phase following the reporter’s death in the tragic accident. He expressed condolences to the deceased reporter’s family.

