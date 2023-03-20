How does Imran Khan get instant relief from courts, ask PDM leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have raised questions over the ‘instant relief’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan gets from courts, with coalition parties mulling options to ban the party, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The PDM leaders expressed their reservations during a meeting of coalition parties – chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that the Pakistan Democratic Movement mulled over options to ban PTI ‘following its clashes with police at Islamabad judicial complex and Zaman Park’.

However, sources claimed, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and another political party opposed the option to ban PTI.

During the meeting, the majority of participants were of the view that they should not be blackmailed from Imran Khan’s statement. “We should not be afraid of such statement, as PTI was exposing itself,” sources said quoting the PDM leaders.

Moreover, majority of the PDM leaders opined that elections on national and provincial assemblies should be held ‘at the same time’.

Sources claimed some political leaders raised questions over the ‘instant relief’ Imran Khan gets from courts, saying that the former premier gets bail whatever he does.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had summoned a session of the heads of the coalition parties of the federal government to discuss the current political situation.

Sharifs hold key meeting

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leadership, Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, held a two-hour-long meeting to discuss the country’s current political situation.

Sources told ARY News that Maryam Nawaz arrived at PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umarh. Party supremo Nawaz Sharif participated in the meeting via video link.

Sources claimed that matters related to country’s political and economic situation were discussed during the meeting. The PML-N leadership also expressed ‘serious concern’ over ‘assault’ on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif directed PM Shehbaz to ensure ‘enforcement of law’ at any cost. “We have always respected institutions and the judiciary. We had always appeared before court whenever summoned,” the PML-N supremo said.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz and Maryam into confidence over the meeting of allied parties – summoned tomorrow (Monday) at 02:00 pm.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif directed the prime minister to make decisions in consultation with the allied parties. He also issued directives to give preference to party workers who made sacrifices in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

Imran Khan’s arrest warrants suspended

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Islamabad cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, issued in Toshakhana case, and adjourned the hearing till March 30.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal adjourned the hearing till March 30 and sought arguments in the next hearing about the admissibility of the case.

The court also ordered the PTI chief to ensure his presence in the next hearing.

During the hearing, Judge Zafar Iqbal permitted Imran Khan to mark his attendance from the car outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex in the Toshakhana case.

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his motorcade reached outside the Judicial Complex, the Islamabad police alleged party workers had pelted stones at them.

Later, the Additional Sessions Judge decided to mark Imran Khan’s attendance at the gate of the judicial complex, and allow him to return.

