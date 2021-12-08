How to make voice and video calls from Google’s Gmail app

Google has rolled out one-on-one voice and video calls for Google Chat inside the Gmail app on iOS and Android.

This new feature was first announced in September but it started rolling out for Google Workspace, G Suite, or personal Google accounts users this week.

Previously, users were able to make calls from within the Gmail app, but it required sending an invite to a Google Meet video conferencing call. However, you can now use simple phone and video icons in the top right of every one-on-one chat for calls.

The new feature only works for one-on-one calls. For group voice or video calls, users will still need to follow the old invite route.

Here’s how you can make voice and video calls from the Gmail app:

Open the Gmail app

Start a conversation with somebody using the Chat tab

Select the call or video call button in the top-right of the chat

