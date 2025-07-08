web analytics
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Actor Humaira Asghar’s body found from Karachi apartment

KARACHI: The lifeless body of Pakistani actor Humaira Asghar Ali was found in her flat located in DHA Phase-VI on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

An official of Karachi police said that the 35-year-old actor had been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

While she had been living in the flat, Humaira Asghar had not paid any rent since 2024, and the flat’s owners had filed a suit against the Pakistani actor for failing to pay the rent on time, as per the police.

A court-appointed bailiff found her decomposed body upon arriving at the flat located in DHA’s Ittehad Commercial Area.

According to initial investigations by the police, Humaira Asghar died of natural causes, but a post-mortem report will help in establishing the events leading to her death.

Meanwhile, authorities sealed the flat and began an investigation into the model-actor’s death.

It is to be noted here that her acting credits include ARY reality show ‘Tamasha Ghar’ and 2015 film ‘Jalaibee.’

