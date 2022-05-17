Hyderabad: Man arrested for filming, raping and blackmailing woman

HYDERABAD: A man was arrested from Hyderabad on Tuesday for allegedly filming, raping and blackmailing a woman in Karachi, police officials confirmed.

The suspect, Faizan, a resident of Karachi, allegedly raped woman and filmed the crime on his phone. He fled to Hyderabad after committing the crime.

According to FIR, the suspect was blackmailing woman with videos and pictures in return for the money.

On woman’s complaint, the Karachi police conducted a raid in Hyderabad and arrested the suspect involved in the rape of a Karachi woman.

The police have launched further investigating into the case and awaiting medical reports to ascertain allegations.

Incidents of sexual assaults on women have been on a rise in the recent past.

In a recent incident in Lahore, Punjab police arrested two men for allegedly raping and filming a girl for two days, in the Raiwind area of Lahore.

According to the FIR, the suspects offered a job to a woman at a factory in Raiwind and asked her to reach the workplace for a meeting with the manager on Feb 20. As she reached the location, two of the suspects took her by a motorbike to a house where they, along with their accomplices, locked her in a room and raped her for two days.

