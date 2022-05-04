I know everyone behind the conspiracy to oust my govt: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he knows every single character who contributed to the “conspiracy” behind his ouster.

During an interview with a private news channel, he realised after coming into power for the first time that blind trust in people proved to be a big mistake.

Imran Khan said that he faced many challenges and blackmailing from the coalition partners. He said that the basic principle of the Riasat-e-Madinah PBUH was a merit-based governance system.

He said that some families have seized the political system of the country. He was of the view that merit could not have prevailed in a corrupt system.

Imran Khan said that social media has changed the whole world including Pakistan as it allows everyone to express themselves through their mobile phones. He said that social media could not get controlled by anyone.

The PTI chairman said that there are many ups and downs in politics but a political party needs those people who can stand firmly in the tough times on an ideology.

Khan said that people celebrated in India and Israel after the PTI government toppled in Pakistan, whereas, those who committed blasphemy had also celebrated his ouster from the prime minister’s office.

He was of the view that the political rivals wanted to end the PTI as it is the only federal party of Pakistan.

He criticised that the present prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is facing the accusations of Rs40 billion corruption cases.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked his party workers and supporters to march toward Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

Imran Khan had said in a video message on social media that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed on the country through an alleged foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

He had urged every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the blatant insult to his country.

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan has been hinting at a huge march to the country’s capital since his ouster from power earlier this month. His party has staged three huge rallies in Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore where he demanded fresh elections.

