PTI starts preparations for Imran Khan’s next rally in Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started preparations for the former prime minister Imran Khan’s next rally in Mianwali city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI local leaders have initiated preparations for Imran Khan’s upcoming rally in Mianwali city on May 6. The rally will be held at Lari Adda ground in Mianwali at 3:00 pm.

Moreover, Imran Khan summoned the meeting of the PTI core committee today at his Bani Gala residence to review the current political situation.

Sources said that the political party will finalise its strategy for the anti-government long march in today’s meeting. The PTI core committee members will also hold consultations for the next elections.

The members will also be given briefings on the progress of the different legal affairs continued in the courts, sources added.

The political party will hold another rally in Multan on May 10 which will also be addressed by Imran Khan.

Earlier, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked his party workers and supporters to march toward Islamabad in the last week of May to protest against what he termed a “corrupt and imported government”.

Imran Khan had said in a video message on social media that Pakistan and its people have been insulted as a corrupt government has been imposed on the country through a foreign-sponsored conspiracy.

He had urged every Pakistani, whether a PTI supporter or not, to march towards Islamabad in the last week of May to stage his protest against the blatant insult to his country.

It is pertinent to note here that Imran Khan has been hinting at a huge march to the country’s capital since his ouster from power earlier this month. His party has staged three huge rallies in Karachi, Peshawar and Lahore where he demanded fresh elections.

