If 2018 government was legitimate, so is ours: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday rejected the opposition’s allegations that the current government is illegitimate, saying that if the PTI government formed after the 2018 general elections was considered legitimate, then the present government should also be regarded as legitimate.

Addressing the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif responded to remarks made by Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who had questioned the legitimacy of the PML-N administration.

PM Shehbaz said that if the opposition was interested in investigating elections, the process should begin with the 2018 general elections before moving on to the 2024 polls.

“Let us start with an investigation into the 2018 elections. If there was no manipulation, ballot stuffing, or coercion in bringing people to Islamabad, then the matter will become clear. If that government was legitimate, then this government is also legitimate,” he said.

The prime minister added that if a comprehensive inquiry were conducted, “the truth would come out,” and the discussion could extend far beyond current dispute.

Meanwhile in his speech, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on what he described as a historic diplomatic achievement, referring to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, with Pakistan playing a mediating role.

He expressed confidence that the agreement would evolve into a long-term arrangement following 60 days of technical-level talks, contributing to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between the two countries had received international recognition, adding that the respect earned by the country through diplomacy could not have been achieved even by spending billions of rupees.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms Pakistan’s role in advancing US-Iran diplomacy

He also informed the House that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was scheduled to arrive in Islamabad later in the day for discussions aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to political matters raised during the parliamentary session, the prime minister expressed regret that contentious issues had been highlighted at a time when Pakistan was hosting a visiting head of state.

Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated that sustainable economic development in Pakistan would only be possible when all four provinces progressed equally, adding that every province had contributed to the development of Balochistan.