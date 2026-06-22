BÜRGENSTOCK: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and diplomacy aimed at achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution between the United States and Iran.

In a statement posted on X, Shehbaz Sharif said the first high-level committee meeting held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had concluded successfully in Bürgenstock, Switzerland.

He said that the discussions were conducted in a positive and constructive atmosphere and resulted in encouraging progress. Key outcomes included an agreement on a roadmap towards a final deal within 60 days, the establishment of a high-level committee to provide political oversight, and the continuation of technical negotiations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif commended the leadership of both the United States and Iran for their commitment to constructive engagement and thanked friendly countries for supporting the diplomatic process.

He expressed special gratitude to Qatar for its role in helping create conditions conducive to the negotiations and also thanked Switzerland for hosting the talks.

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Asim Munir for his efforts in supporting the process, saying his dedication and perseverance contributed significantly to the progress achieved during the negotiations.

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“His dedication, commitment and perseverance are indeed commendable without which there would have been no progress”, he added.

The prime minister also acknowledged the diplomatic efforts of Ishaq Dar and officials of the Foreign Office, as well as the contribution of Mohsin Naqvi.

“Pakistan will continue to play its honest and sincere role in advancing dialogue and diplomacy towards a peaceful and lasting resolution,” he said.

Meanwhile, mediators Pakistan and Qatar announced that technical talks between the United States and Iran would continue throughout the week in Bürgenstock following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations.

In a joint statement, the mediators said the parties had agreed on a framework to continue discussions and address key regional issues. The statement added that technical-level talks would focus on advancing the roadmap agreed upon during the initial round of negotiations.