IHC adjourns plea seeking to shift PTI chairman to Adiala Jail

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman seeking his shift to Adialia from Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

On Monday, PTI chairman’s lawyer Naeem Hyder Punjotha moved a plea in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which he also pleaded to the court to provide ‘A’ class facilities to the former prime minister in jail.

Sher Afzal Marwat appeared before the court to represent the PTI chairman in the court of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

Marwat in his arguments before the court asked the reason to keep PTI chief in Attock Jail. He requested the court to pass orders to shift his client to Adiala Jail from Attock and also pass orders for the provision of homemade food and meeting with him.

IHC CJ while summoning the response from the federal and Punjab governments adjourned the further hearing of the case till Friday.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was shifted to Attock jail after his arrest in the Toshakhana case on Saturday.

The PTI chief was shifted to the district jail Attock amid strict security measures.