IHC directs PM Imran Khan to join ECP proceedings  

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Asad Umar to join Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) proceedings over violation of code of conduct, ARY NEWS reported.

The directive came from the IHC bench headed by Justice Amir Farooq after the prime minister on behalf of his counsel sought the court’s help to suspend a ECP notice served to him for attending rallies ahead of local bodies elections in the KP province despite holding public office.

The Islamabad High Court rejected the plea to suspend the ECP notice with Justice Amir Farooq saying that the petitioner neither has a copy of the code of conduct nor date of next appearance of Imran Khan and Asad Umar before the commission.

While giving his argument, the prime minister’s counsel Syed Ali Zafar quoted new amended ordinance and said that the under the fresh law, the public office holder could attend gatherings ahead of polls.

To this, the judge said that the prime minister should have responded to the notice from the ECP. “This government has become an ordinance factory and is bypassing the Parliamentary procedure,” he said and added that the prime minister should respect the institutions.

The high court while rejecting a plea to issue stay order against the ECP order issued notices to Election Commission, cabinet division, attorney general of Pakistan for the next hearing on March 28.

