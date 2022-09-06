IHC dismisses contempt petition against Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry for giving anti-judiciary remarks, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the petition – heard by Justice Babar Sattar, was declared inadmissible as Advocate Saleemullah sought contempt of court proceedings against Fawad Chaudhry for giving anti-judiciary remarks on social media.

During the hearing, the court ruled that it could not initiate court proceedings on political statements criticising judgments. The court pointed out that the case that was referred in the petition was already pending before a larger bench.

It is pertinent to mention here that Advocate Saleemullah had moved IHC against Fawad Chaudhry over his derogatory remarks against the judiciary on social media.

The petition stated that the PTI leader criticised judiciary after former prime minister Imran Khan issued threats to female judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The applicant pleaded with the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the PTI leader and punish him according to the law.

Earlier on August 23, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Imran Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

During proceedings on August 31, the Islamabad High Court had given Imran Khan another chance to submit a written response to contempt of court proceedings against him in seven days over a threatening speech against a female judge.

