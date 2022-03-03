IHC extends stay on elections of Islamabad’s mayor

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order against holding elections for Islamabad’s mayor under the newly promulgated local government ordinance till March 8.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard identical petitions filed against the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021.

Also Read: IHC moved against Islamabad local government law

He directed the interior secretary and the chief commissioner to appear at the next hearing in personal capacity.

A federal law officer stated before the court that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance 2021 has been presented before a parliamentary commentary for deliberations so that it can be brought in Parliament for approval.

An Election Commission of Pakistan lawyer complained to the court that the federal government was not cooperating with the election monitoring body in taking the election process forward.

Also Read: IHC suspends ECP’s powers under LG ordinance 2021

The court recalled that the Supreme Court had directed the federal and provincial governments to hold local government elections. The interior secretary and the chief commissioner failed to fulfill their responsibilities, the bench added.

The case was adjourned until March 8. After an initial hearing last month, the Islamabad High Court had stayed elections for Islamabad’s mayor.

Comments