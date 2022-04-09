IHC fixes hearing of plea to put Imran Khan’s name on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed the hearing of a plea seeking the inclusion of Imran Khan on the exit control list (ECL), ARY News reported on Saturday.

A petition was filed at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek the inclusion of Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry and others on the ECL.

The high court will hear the petition on Monday. The petitioner pleaded with the high court to order an investigation into the Imran Khan’s allegations regarding the US conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The petition read that Pakistan’s unity, sovereignty and security were damaged. It also requested the court to order a probe into the attempts to damage Pakistan’s image by ending ties with the United States (US).

It sought trial under the High Treason Act.

Threat letter

Imran Khan had claimed on March 27 that the opposition’s no-trust move is part of an alleged “foreign-funded conspiracy” hatched against his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced from abroad.

He had made the revelations at his party’s power show titled Amr Bil Maroof event at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

The prime minister had claimed that foreign funds are being used in ongoing attempts to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The premier had said that his govt was threatened via a letter which he kept as evidence with him. “I am ready to show the letter off the record if someone is suspicious about it.”

Later, Imran Khan had openly held the US responsible for the “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government.

