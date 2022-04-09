Threat letter: Diplomatic cable sent to CJP, NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: Following the approval of the federal cabinet of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the threat letter has been sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the National Assembly (NA) speaker, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The copies of the threatening diplomatic cable were sent to the CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser. The speaker will invite the opposition leaders and other parliamentary leaders to read the content of the threat letter.

The federal cabinet has earlier approved sharing the threatening diplomatic cable with the political leadership.

NA speaker, deputy speaker step down

After inviting the parliamentarians and the opposition leaders to go through the content of the threat letter, the National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have resigned from their posts.

Both NA speaker and deputy speaker have resigned from their post rather than holding voting on the no-confidence motion.

Speaking in the session of NA, Asad Qaiser said he was shown the ‘threat letter’ and he cannot hold the voting after seeing the letter.

Asad Qaiser said he is bound to his oath. He announced that he cannot carry as an NA speaker and announced to resign from his post. He also announced that the Panel of Chairman NA, Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session on the no-confidence motion.

