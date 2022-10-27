IHC issues detailed verdict of Avenfield reference

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued the detailed verdict of the Avenfield reference in which Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and Capt Retd Safdar were acquitted, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued the 41-page detailed verdict of the Avenfield corruption reference.

The verdict stated that the sentencing of Maryam Nawaz and Capt Retd Safdar was unfair and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove its case.

It added that the anti-corruption watchdog failed to link evidence with the accused. The IHC verdict stated that the interrogative role of the anti-graft watchdog was unsatisfactory. The Supreme Court (SC) had referred the case to the NAB and ordered an investigation, it added.

On September 29, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had acquitted Maryam Nawaz and Captain retired Safdar by nullifying the sentence awarded by an accountability court in the Avenfield reference.

An accountability court had sentenced Nawaz to seven years and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar to one year in the Avenfield reference. In August 2019, Maryam was arrested in the case — while she was visiting her father in prison. Later, a local court granted bail in November 2019.

Divisional Bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both the sides.

The case background

An accountability court on July 6, 2018, sentenced former premier Nawaz Sharif to a total of 10 years in prison and directed him to pay a fine of £8 million after finding him guilty on different charges in the Avenfield reference.

Judge Muhammad Bashir had handed out seven-year imprisonment to the former premier’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and a fine of £2 million. While her husband Safdar was awarded one year’s jail term.

