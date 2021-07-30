IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and other staffers in his court have tested positive of COVID-19 on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the IHC judge underwent a COVID test which came out positive on Friday, resulting in the self-isolation of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The entire courtroom 3 of the IHC has been closed after other members at the court also tested positive for the infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rising trend of COVID cases in Islamabad has also impacted the judiciary and on July 24, Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa tested positive for COVID-19.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has confirmed it in a handout issued on Saturday by the deputy registrar of the apex court. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have quarantined themselves at their home.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has also undergone COVID tests previously, however, he had tested negative for the virus every time.

Read More: ATTORNEY GENERAL KHALID JAVED TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Justice Gulzar Ahmed and his family have tested negative on April 14 after they underwent coronavirus tests in wake of precautionary measures taken after one of the Supreme Court’s naib-qasid tested positive for the infection.