IHC not satisfied with ‘evasive’ replies of Rana Shamim, Ansar Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has expressed dissatisfaction over the replies of former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan, Justice (retd) Rana Shamim, journalist Ansar Abbasi and others in the contempt of court case.

“The replies submitted by the alleged contemnors are evasive and, prima-facie, have not been found to be satisfactory,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed in a four-page order.

Stressing that it has become crucial for Rana Shamim to place on record the original affidavit, the court gave him a final opportunity to produce it before the court.

“The veracity of the contents of the affidavit published in the newspaper is questionable and the facts narrated therein do not appear to be probable even to an ordinary person of prudent mind,” the order said.

“There are, prima facie, reasonable grounds to believe that the contents of the affidavit are false and its execution was not for a bona fide purpose.”

“The contents cast unfounded aspersions on the integrity, independence and impartiality of this Court and its judges besides prejudicing the right of fair trial of the parties in the pending appeals and tends to interfere with the administration of justice”.

