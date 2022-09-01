IHC raises questions over suspension of ARY News transmission

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday raised questions over the suspension of ARY News transmission and summoned a representative of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) tomorrow.

According to details, the IHC has issued a written order on the restoration of ARY News transmission and summoned a representative of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) tomorrow.

Raising questions over the channel’s suspension, the IHC noted that the employees have approached the court seeking restoration of the transmission. “Employees’ basic constitutional right was being violated by the closure of the channel,” the order stated.

“Why the ARY News transmission was not restored despite orders from Sindh High Court (SHC),” the court asked, summoning a PEMRA official to justify the reasons.

The High Court while summoning the officials at 10:30 am tomorrow sent a copy of the written order to the Chairman PEMRA.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to immediately restore ARY News transmission.

If there is any written order about the closure of broadcast of ARY News, it should be presented before the court tomorrow at 10.30 am, the IHC CJ ruled.

On August 25, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News broadcast.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

