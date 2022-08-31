IHC serves notice over Imran Khan’s plea to abolish terror case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices in a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to abolish terrorism case against him for threatening a female judge and Islamabad police officials, ARY NEWS reported.

A division bench including Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rafat heard the proceedings of the case and served notices to respondents in the case for September 08.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the dismissal of terrorism case registered for allegedly threatening IG Islamabad, DIG, and female magistrate and all three of them along with the SHO were made respondents in the petition.

In the petition, Imran Khan noted that he has served as prime minister of the country and was the captain of Pakistan team that won the World Cup.

“Efforts were made to establish peace in the country while US withdrawal from Afghanistan was ensured,” the former premier said, adding that the PTI-led government took measures to cope with economic issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: ‘Terrorism case against Imran Khan has no legal significance’

He pointed out that the government had registered a terrorism case against him on a statement about Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) and a female magistrate.

Imran Khan further said that he had asked for legal action against the three personalities, urging that the terrorism case against him should be declared illegal.

Comments