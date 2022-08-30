Imran Khan moves IHC for dismissal of terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the dismissal of terrorism case registered for allegedly threatening a female judge and police officials, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the former premier has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the dismissal of terrorism case in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a ‘threatening speech’. IG Islamabad, DIG, SHO and female magistrate were made respondents in the petition.

In the petition, Imran Khan noted that he has served as prime minister of the country and was the captain of Pakistan team that won the World Cup.

“Efforts were made to establish peace in the country while US withdrawal from Afghanistan was ensured,” the former premier said, adding that the PTI-led government took measures to cope with economic issues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: ‘Terrorism case against Imran Khan has no legal significance’

He pointed out that the government had registered a terrorism case against him on a statement about Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) and a female magistrate.

Imran Khan further said that he had asked for legal action against the three personalities, urging that the terrorism case against him should be declared illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI Chairman Imran Khan had obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The ATC approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 01 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again.

