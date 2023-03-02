IMF agreement need of the hour, says Miftah Ismail

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday stated that the agreement with the international monetary fund (IMF) is the need of the hour, to overcome Pakistan’s default, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, the former finance minister Miftah Ismail said that the government have to control inflation but the IMF agreement is also the need of the hour to avoid default.

Miftah Ismail criticizes politicians for prioritizing politics over the state over the past three years, stating that Pakistani politicians are always fighting for power and have political enmities. He added that unfortunately, no one has done anything for Pakistan.

In reply to the question regarding inflation and the economy, Mistah Ismail stated that the current finance minister delayed in taking some decisions, otherwise the situation will not that worst.

“I was running the economy better or Ishaq Dar, the nation will decide,” Muftah Ismail said.

READ: ISHAQ DAR URGES FOR IMMEDIATE IMPLEMENTATION OF AUSTERITY MEASURES



The former minister stated that Bangladesh and other countries have left Pakistan behind economically.

He said that politicians including Shehbaz Sharif, and Ishaq Dar as well as the opposition are not happy with the current position of the country. He advised that the politicians have to get out of their personal interests and move forward towards the betterment of Pakistan.

Last month, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar advised citizens to adopt austerity measures due to the economic crisis.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani chaired a special meeting of the Business Advisory Committee which was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other lawmakers.

Comments