IMF refutes speculations of ‘any condition’ attached to Pakistan’s nuclear programme

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday refuted speculations of any condition being attached to Pakistan’s nuclear programme during the talks for revival of $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), ARY News reported.

In a statement, Esther Perez Luiz – IMF representative to Pakistan – categorically denied speculations that the lender has put pressure on Pakistan’s nuclear programme during the talks for the ninth review under IMF-supported programme.

“Our discussions have exclusively focused on economic policies to solve Pakistan’s economic and balance of payments problems, in line with the IMF’s mandate for promoting macroeconomic and financial stability,” the statement added.

Earlier on March 17, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry alleged that International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to halt its long-range missile programme.

Talking to newsmen outside the Lahore High Court, Fawad Chaudhry said the international lender is asking Pakistan to ‘stop’ its defense programme.

Lashing out at Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the former federal minister said that he has ruined Pakistan’s ties with the IMF and other international financial institutions. He reiterated that the threat of default is looming over Pakistan. Islamabad will default if it fails to secure a loan revival deal.

Read more: ‘Pakistan nuclear, missile programme totally secure, foolproof’

However, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that nobody in Pakistan can compromise on the nuclear and missile assets of the country. “We are responsible citizens of Pakistan, we represent the people of Pakistan and we are here to guard the national interest of the country” he added.

Ishaq Dar assured that details of the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will be made public.

Speaking at the Senate Committee of the Whole, the minister said once the staff agreement is signed, it will be put on the website of the Finance Ministry and nothing will be concealed.

Comments