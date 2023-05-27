Imran Ismail parts ways with PTI as desertion continues

KARACHI: Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail on Saturday announced that he was leaving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and resigning from all the party positions, ARY News reported.

“I have decided that I am resigning from PTI positions, as I am the additional secretary general and a member of the core committee,” the former governor said while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club.

At the outset of the presser, Imran Ismail said that he is possibly addressing his “last political press conference”. He noted that he had a very ‘amazing’ journey with party chairman Imran Khan.

“I was among the four people who laid the foundation of the PTI. There were many ups and downs in the struggle and we dreamed of a developing and prosperous Pakistan,” he added.

The PTI leader, condemning the May 9 protests that erupted after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s release, spoke in support of the Pakistan Army and criticised the former ruling party’s anti-establishment tirade.

He noted that it still remains to be determined who actually attacked military installations and monuments of martyrs on May 9. He called for an exemplary punishment for those who were responsible for the ‘attacks’

He also said he had not participated in May 9 riots and rallies and that he had taken the decision to leave the PTI after much thought. “I am not sure whether I will continue politics or not,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

Read More: Maleeka Bokhari leaves PTI, condemns May 9 incidents

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suffered two huge blows as former human rights minister Shireen Mazari and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party over May 9 violence.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Read More: Police identify culprits involved in attack on Jinnah House

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.