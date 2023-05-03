Medical board advises Imran Khan to take complete rest

LAHORE: The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has been advised to take complete rest in order to avoid further complications with his affected leg, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The medical board at Shaukat Khanum Hospital advised PTI chief Imran Khan to take complete rest otherwise the increased swelling could pose a risk of infection, which can lead to a surgery again.

The medical board has also directed Imran Khan to use a wheelchair for any non-routine movement to avoid any extra movement in this condition.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who was shot during long march in November 2022 in Wazirabad, has been shifted to hospital after he experienced inflammation in his feet.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI chief experienced inflammation in feet due to pressure, after which he was shifted to hospital for medical examination.

Sources claimed that Imran Khan’s feet experienced pressure during his appearance in the Lahore High Court (LHC) today, which caused swelling.

It is worth mentioning here that the former premier and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) expressed annoyance over the non-appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in inciting mutiny case.

Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq warned that if Imran Khan did not appear before the IHC in inciting mutiny case during working hours, the interim bail granted to him will be dismissed.

As the hearing began, IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq inquired where was the petitioner. At this, Lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha said that he could not appear before so he had filed an exemption plea.

The IHC chief justice then asked about the exemption request. To this, the lawyer replied that the application had been filed.

